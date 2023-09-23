0
Saturday 23 September 2023 - 21:38

Truck Bomb Kills at least 10 in Somalia

Story Code : 1083589
It was not immediately clear who was responsible but the al Shabaab terrorist group frequently carries out bombings in the Horn of Africa country.

"So far I have seen 10 dead people including soldiers and civilians and over a dozen others injured, but the death toll is sure to rise," police officer Ahmed Aden told Reuters.

Beledweyne is in central Somalia's Hiran region which has recently witnessed battles between the military and al Shabaab.

Aden said the dead included five police officers who fired on the truck in a failed attempt to stop it from ramming the checkpoint. Nearby buildings and shops were reduced to rubble, along with the checkpoint, he added.
