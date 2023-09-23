JCPOA Revival Not Out of Reach: Iran

Islam Times - If the US behaves genuinely with good intent, the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be attainable, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Speaking to reporters in New York, the top Iranian diplomat held out the hope of saving the 2015 nuclear deal.“We believe that, considering the last week’s exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US, if the American side drops out paradoxical manners and displays genuine intents, the achievement of an agreement for the return of all parties to the JCPOA and the termination of sanctions against Iran won’t be out of reach,” Amirabdollahian said.Pointing to his meeting with an American think tank attended by a number of former US politicians, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister said he has spoken explicitly about the US’ wrong approaches to the Iranian nation and the JCPOA, as well as the Biden administration’s move to follow its predecessor’s policy of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.The United States returned its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after leaving the JCPOA, an agreement between the Islamic Republic and world countries that would keep the bans lifted in exchange for some voluntary changes in Tehran’s nuclear energy program.Bowing under American pressure, the EU has been toeing the US’s sanction line against Iran ever since Washington’s departure from the deal.