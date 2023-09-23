0
Saturday 23 September 2023 - 21:43

JCPOA Revival Not Out of Reach: Iran

Story Code : 1083592
JCPOA Revival Not Out of Reach: Iran
Speaking to reporters in New York, the top Iranian diplomat held out the hope of saving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We believe that, considering the last week’s exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US, if the American side drops out paradoxical manners and displays genuine intents, the achievement of an agreement for the return of all parties to the JCPOA and the termination of sanctions against Iran won’t be out of reach,” Amirabdollahian said.

Pointing to his meeting with an American think tank attended by a number of former US politicians, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister said he has spoken explicitly about the US’ wrong approaches to the Iranian nation and the JCPOA, as well as the Biden administration’s move to follow its predecessor’s policy of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The United States returned its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after leaving the JCPOA, an agreement between the Islamic Republic and world countries that would keep the bans lifted in exchange for some voluntary changes in Tehran’s nuclear energy program.

Bowing under American pressure, the EU has been toeing the US’s sanction line against Iran ever since Washington’s departure from the deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
23 September 2023
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
23 September 2023
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
23 September 2023
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
By Dania Akkad
22 September 2023
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
22 September 2023
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
22 September 2023
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
22 September 2023
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
21 September 2023
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023