Iran Eyes Strong Ties with Saudi Arabia in All Fields

Islam Times - In congratulatory messages to Saudi Arabia’s leaders on its 93rd National Day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope for the enhancement of relations between the two nations in various fields.

The Iranian president on Saturday sent separate messages to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, congratulating the Arab country on its 93rd birthday.In the message to the Saudi king, Raisi said Tehran and Riyadh have much in common in the political, economic and cultural areas, which serve as strong support for friendship between the two Muslim nations and closer bonds.“I hope we would witness growing relations between the two states in all fields in light of mutual efforts,” the Iranian president added.In his message to the Saudi crown prince, Raisi hoped for the promotion of “brotherly cooperation” in all areas considering the commonalities of the two nations.