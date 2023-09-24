0
Sunday 24 September 2023 - 10:17

Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov

No one wants more nuclear powers to emerge in the world and Moscow believes that since Iran will not have nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia won’t be tempted to obtain them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to TASS news agency.

According to the report, Lavrov made the comments in response to a TASS request to comment on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent remarks in an interview with US FOX News TV.

"No one wants more nuclear countries to emerge in the world. The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly confirmed that it does not have such plans. Their spiritual leader even issued a fatwa on the matter," the top Russian diplomat emphasized. "This is why we believe that since they will not have a nuclear bomb, Iran’s neighbors will not be tempted to take that path," he added.

The Saudi crown prince noted in an interview with the US TV channel Fox News that Riyadh was "concerned if any country getting a nuclear weapon: that's a bad move."
