0
Sunday 24 September 2023 - 10:21

Anti-Islamic Group in Netherland Fesecrates Holy Quran Again

Story Code : 1083639
Anti-Islamic Group in Netherland Fesecrates Holy Quran Again
Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, tore down copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of embassies of several Muslim countries, including the Turkish embassy.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Türkiye called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

The chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the recent act against Quran on X.

“Against these sick provocative acts, these countries and their rulers must now take the necessary measures!” Akif Cagatay Kilic said.

Also, Türkiye’s parliamentary speaker condemned the “despicable act of an Islamophobic fascist”.

Earlier at the UN general meeting, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran began his speech by reciting Holy Quaran's verses, and then, holding up the Quran, he said to the audience: "The Quran is never burned, it is eternal."

The insulting action of the European governments in issuing permission to burn the Holy Quran is more of a political game than it is in line with the freedom of speech.
Comment


Featured Stories
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
23 September 2023
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
23 September 2023
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
23 September 2023
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
By Dania Akkad
22 September 2023
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
22 September 2023
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
22 September 2023
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
22 September 2023