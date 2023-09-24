Anti-Islamic Group in Netherland Fesecrates Holy Quran Again

Islam Times - The head of an anti-Islamic group known as Pegida once again in ab heinous act tore up a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in the Netherlands.

Edwin Wagensveld, the leader of PEGIDA, an Islamophobic group, tore down copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in front of embassies of several Muslim countries, including the Turkish embassy.Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.Türkiye called on the Dutch authorities to take the necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.The chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the recent act against Quran on X.“Against these sick provocative acts, these countries and their rulers must now take the necessary measures!” Akif Cagatay Kilic said.Also, Türkiye’s parliamentary speaker condemned the “despicable act of an Islamophobic fascist”.Earlier at the UN general meeting, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran began his speech by reciting Holy Quaran's verses, and then, holding up the Quran, he said to the audience: "The Quran is never burned, it is eternal."The insulting action of the European governments in issuing permission to burn the Holy Quran is more of a political game than it is in line with the freedom of speech.