Monday 25 September 2023 - 07:32

France Recalls Ambassador to Niger, Embassy Staff, Troops

"The Ambassador in Niamey, as well as all staff of the embassy, will return to France in the coming weeks or months," Macron told a French broadcaster.

He added that the military cooperation with Niger is "over" and French troops will leave the country by the end of the year.

"I spoke with President Mohamed Bazoum today and informed him that France has decided to recall its ambassador … We will also put an end to our military cooperation with the current Nigerien authorities because they are no longer aiming to fight terrorism. This is the end of this cooperation, it [the troops withdrawal] will be organized in the coming weeks or months. The troops will return in an organized manner before the end of the year," according to Macron.

Bazoum was deposed as president by his guard during a military takeover in July. France has refused to recognize the new government in Niger, initially ignoring their demands for French troops and the ambassador to leave the country.

Roughly 1,500 French troops are currently deployed in Niger. Despite the move, Macron said he still views Bazoum as the true leader of Niger.

Bazoum has called for his reinstatement, calling for help from the Economic Community of West African States, but two members of the block, Burkina Faso and Mali, signed a defensive pact with the military leadership of Niger and threatened to leave ECOWAS if it took military action against Niger.

The French embassy in Niamey and French military bases have been the focus of mass protests in the capital city.
