Monday 25 September 2023 - 08:05

Iran Refutes UAE’s Claim on Three Persian Gulf Islands

Story Code : 1083802
Iran Refutes UAE’s Claim on Three Persian Gulf Islands
“Iran regards such groundless statements as violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a member of the United Nations and a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” the Iranian mission said on Sunday.

The mission issued the statement in response to latest remarks by the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, who renewed her country's demand that Iran should end "occupation" of the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

Speaking at the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Hashimy said the UAE will "continue to seek a resolution, either through direct negotiation or through the International Court of Justice. This has been our firm stance for decades."

The Iranian diplomatic mission said it is regrettable that the Emirati representatives repeat such an unfounded claim about the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf in the General Assembly session every year.

It added that the three islands have always been an integral part of the Iranian territory and will remain so. "Any claim contrary to this fact is invalid."

The mission reiterated Iran’s commitment to the policy of cordial relations with its neighbors, including the UAE, but said the Islamic Republic’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over the three islands will not be subject to negotiation, Press TV reported.
