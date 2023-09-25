Hezbollah Deputy Chief Hails Lebanese Army for Confronting Israeli Enemy on Borders

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem hailed the Lebanese Army command, officers, and soldiers, specializing those who confronted the Zionist enemy on the borders with occupied Shebaa Farms.

Lebanese Army announced on Saturday it fired tear gas at Israeli occupation forces over the border in response to smoke bombs fired at its troops.“Elements of the Israeli enemy violated the withdrawal line and fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese army patrol that was accompanying a bulldozer removing an earthen berm erected by the Israeli enemy north of the withdrawal line, the blue line, in the Bastra area,” a statement released by the Army Command’s Orientation Directorate read.“The army patrol members responded to the attack by firing tear gas bombs at the Israeli enemy units, forcing them to withdraw to the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement added.Addressing an educational ceremony in Beirut, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the confrontation reflects the patriotic creed of the army, underlining the golden formula-army, people and resistance and its role in reaching the national achievement.