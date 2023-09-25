Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran

Islam Times - In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian intelligence ministry reported of thwarting a plot to carry out 30 simultaneous bombings in Tehran and arresting 28 terrorists in different provinces across the country.

The Iranian intelligence ministry announced the discovery and neutralization of 30 simultaneous terrorist explosions in the densely populated areas in Tehran and the arrest of all its plotters.According to the ministry’s statement, the explosions had been planned exactly for the anniversary of last year’s riots with the aim of undermining security authority and presenting a negative image of the security situation in Iran, causing panic and fear in the society and inciting riots and protests.“In recent days, during a series of simultaneous operations in Tehran, Alborz and West Azarbaijan provinces, Iran’s intelligence forces attacked several terrorist sleeper cells and teams of them in houses and arrested 28 members of that terrorist network,” the statement added.The ministry further said that the detained perpetrators were affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group and some of them have a record of being with the Takfiris in Syria or in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.It further said that in one of the operations to apprehend a team of terrorist in a house, two of the intelligence forces sustained injuries.