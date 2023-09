Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan stressed that security in the Middle East requires reaching a settlement for the Palestinian cause.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Bin Farhan indicated that the kingdom rejects the unilateral acts which violate the international laws and undermine the regional peace efforts.The Saudi top diplomat affirmed that KSA is keen Yemen’s stability and supports endeavors aimed at resolving the crisis there.Regarding the Lebanese file, Bin Farhan confirmed the Saudi support to the Lebanese people and call for conducting comprehensive reforms to surpass the ongoing deadlock.