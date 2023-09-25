Saudi Arabia, Jordan Condemn Israeli Violations of al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned on Sunday the violations and provocative practices carried out by Israeli settlers, including the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic cemeteries in Jerusalem al Quds under the protection of the Israeli police.

On Sunday 430 extremist settlers launched a raid on the compound’s courtyards in occupied Jerusalem al Quds, in the latest breach of one of Islam’s holiest sites.The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed regret at practices carried out by the Zionist regime authorities that undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms regarding respecting religious sanctities.The ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people and all efforts aimed at ending the occupation of Palestinian territories.It also expressed its support for achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, enabling the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on 1967 borders, with eastern Jerusalem al Quds as its capital.The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned on Sunday the ongoing provocative practices against the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the frequent escalations as a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem al Quds and its sanctities.The ministry’s official spokesperson Sinan Majali said that the ongoing violations and attacks on holy sites and the continued incursions into the occupied Palestinian territories herald further escalation and represent a "dangerous trend" that must be halted immediately.He called on Tel Aviv, as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and to respect its sanctity, reiterating that the al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 dunums, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.Majali warned against the continuation of these violations, emphasizing the need to respect the authority of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem and the affairs of the holy mosque.The Zionist regime occupied the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem al Quds and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war.The extremist groups of the Zionist settlers known as Heikal have called for a massive attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the three Hebrew holidays that began on September 17 and continue until mid-October.