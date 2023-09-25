0
Monday 25 September 2023 - 09:19

Iran FM Slams Support for Desecration of Holy Books in West

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] in New York on Sunday.

“In the world’s current situation that divine books are being desecrated, dialogue between the leaders and followers of the Abrahamic religions is more important than ever,” he said.

“The move by certain governments to issue permission for the desecration of religious sanctities and divine books under the pretext of freedom of expression is totally indefensible.”

He also referred to Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s address to the UNGA, where he held up a copy of the Quran in denunciation of the recent blasphemous burnings of the holy book in Sweden and Denmark and said “The fires of disrespect will not overcome the divine truth.” 

Amir Abdollahian thanked Pope Francis for his condemnation of the Quran burning and noted that all European countries should also follow suit.

Also in his remarks, the foreign minister highlighted the Islamic Republic’s efforts to end the Ukraine war.

“Iran does not consider war a solution. It supports any initiative to achieve peace in Ukraine,” he added.

Gallagher, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and appreciated Amir Abdollahian for presenting important views.

He also said that it is necessary for everyone to help to establish peace in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the archbishop stressed the importance of dialogue to settle global problems, and expressed his readiness to continue consultations with the Iranian side on issues of mutual interest.

He further predicted that the restoration of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have positive effects in the region.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined the need for a global approach to terrorism gripping West Asia.

He further decried certain countries’ use of sanctions as a political tool against other nations, warning that the bans would complicate regional issues and lead to humanitarian consequences.
