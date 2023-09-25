0
Monday 25 September 2023 - 21:24

6.3 Million Will Face Famine If Political Inaction Persists in Sudan, UN Warns

Story Code : 1083970
6.3 Million Will Face Famine If Political Inaction Persists in Sudan, UN Warns
“These numbers will keep growing, as long as the guns keep talking,” Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs told the General Assembly [UNGA] last week.

She said civil society actors have continuously reported about the worsening humanitarian conditions in the shelters across the country.

Di Carlo, in her address, urged the international community to “do more to help stop the fighting and find a path to a political settlement and warned for the further cost of continued political inaction.

“Political inaction on Sudan has already exacted a heavy cost, with thousands of civilians killed, injured, and displaced. In addition to essential humanitarian action, we also need an increase in effective diplomacy,” she stressed.

The UN agency [OCHA] earlier warned that without more humanitarian intervention, “20.3 million people will be food insecure.”

In its update of the situation in Sudan today, OCHA reported that as of September 19, 5.3 million people across the country, have fled their homes and sought refuge in Sudan or within neighboring countries.

“The longer the conflict continues, and low funding levels persist, the more devastating the impact,” partly read the report.

According to the humanitarian agency, the revised 2023 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan was only 27% funded as of September 13.

“So far, of the 18.1 million people targeted for humanitarian assistance, 3.5 million people have received food, shelter, health, nutrition, protection and other assistance and services,” it stressed.

At least 20.3 million people across Sudan are acutely food insecure and need food and livelihood assistance between July and September 2023, according to the latest integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] on the war-torn nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
23 September 2023
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
23 September 2023
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
23 September 2023