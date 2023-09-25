0
Monday 25 September 2023 - 21:47

Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee on Brink of Martyrdom, Ministry Warns

Story Code : 1083978
His hunger strike is a means of objection to the crime of ‘administrative detention’ practived against him. The ministry demanded that he be urgently transferred to a civilian hospital.

On Friday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation prison administration transferred al-Fasfous to solitary confinement in Askalan Prison.

On Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military court in “Ofer” rejected the appeal submitted by al-Fasfous in objection of his ‘administrative detention.’

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said the occupation court's decision resembles a death sentence against him, especially after 50 days of hunger strike and the consequent deterioration in his health condition. 

The Club explained that al-Fasfous is facing harsh detention conditions, in addition to the systematic abuse he has been subjected to since he initiated his hunger strike.
