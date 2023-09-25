0
Monday 25 September 2023 - 21:48

Iran Constantly Receiving Positive Messages from US: Amir Abdollahian

In an interview with the IRNA news agency before leaving New York for Tehran, Amir Abdollahian said he has discussed the issue of JCPOA revival with his Omani counterpart.

Any plan and initiative that secures the interests of the Iranian nation, respects Tehran's red lines, and leads to the removal of sanctions and the return of all parties to their obligations, can be considered by Tehran, he added.

Dubbing the implementation of the recent agreement between Tehran and Washington last week a positive event, the Iranian foreign minister noted that "Naturally, the exchange of messages between the two parties is not a new issue, but we have to see what will happen in the coming weeks."

"We will continue our efforts to lift the sanctions through diplomacy and negotiation," Amir Abdollahian continued, adding that Iran will never tolerate the US' hypocritical behavior.

The positive approach and constructive measures of other parties is an important issue in reaching an agreement, he underlined.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say that the Sultan of Oman's initiative is in the framework of a method to accelerate and help all parties return to their commitments in the JCPOA, and it does not mean that the initiative holds a new design or text.

Multilateral diplomatic efforts to revive the JCPOA have been stalled since August 2022, with Iran blaming the United States for refusing to remove the sanctions that the nuclear deal had lifted and also failing to guarantee that it will not leave the deal again.
