Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 00:04

Hamas Official Says Israel Playing with Fire

Khaled Meshaal, a former Hamas chief who currently leads the group’s diaspora office, said on Monday that Israel should await a harsh response from resistance groups in Palestine because of its support for the increased presence of Jewish extremists at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Meshaal said the surge in the incursions is a plot supported by the Israeli hawkish administration to eventually destroy the mosque and build a temple there instead, Press TV reported.

He said the number of settlers trespassing on the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque has doubled since 2017, adding that the regime has been clearly emboldened by its success in normalizing diplomatic ties with certain Arab and Muslim countries.

Meshaal said, however, that resistance groups across the occupied Palestinian territories will give a decisive response to the regime to neutralize its plots and conspiracies.

He advised countries seeking normalization with Israel to correct their mistakes, adding that closer ties with the regime would pose a serious threat to Palestine and the Arab world.

He further called on Palestinians to hold sit-ins at al-Aqsa Mosque, while urging Arab countries to take action against Israel’s crimes.
