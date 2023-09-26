0
Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 00:09

Volcano Erupts in Eastern Indonesia, Spewing Ash, Smoke

Story Code : 1083992
Volcano Erupts in Eastern Indonesia, Spewing Ash, Smoke
Mount Ibu, located on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province, spewed grey ash that was drifting north-eastwards, according to the Geological Agency of Indonesia. The eruption lasted for 96 seconds, the agency said, Bernama reported.

The agency urged people living around the volcano and visitors to stay outside a two-kilometer radius from the crater and a 3.5-kilometre zone in the north. It also advised people to protect their eyes, nose and mouth from ash if it rains.

Mount Ibu is one of about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a vast archipelago prone to seismic upheavals due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
23 September 2023
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
Brazil’s Lula to Zelensky: No Military Solution to Conflict with Russia
23 September 2023
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
Syria, China Issue Joint Statement Establishing Strategic Partnership Relations
23 September 2023