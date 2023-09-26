IRGC Proposes 8-nation Alliance for Gulf Security

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy suggested that eight littoral states of the Gulf should form a naval alliance to ensure regional security without the presence of outsiders.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the Gulf countries are capable of ensuring regional security through mutual cooperation within the framework of an 8-nation alliance.The naval alliance will help the regional people live in peace, he added, reminding the neighboring states that the outsiders provoke Iranophobia in order to justify their illegitimate presence in the region.Tangsiri warned that the foreign military forces are in the region with the purpose of selling arms and plundering its oil resources.In June, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said a number of regional countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, will form a new naval coalition in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.He also confirmed that the UAE has withdrawn from a US-led naval coalition in the Gulf, saying, “Today, the regional countries have realized that establishment of security in the region requires synergy and cooperation.”