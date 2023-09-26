0
Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 10:40

Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants

Story Code : 1084129
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
In a meeting on the sidelines of the first day of the International Atomic Energy Agency conference, held in Vienna on Monday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami and deputy head of China Atomic Energy Authority [CAEA] talked about the course of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

They also discussed interaction in various sectors of the nuclear industry, such as the construction of nuclear power plants.

The two officials stressed the need for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against unilateralism.

The 67th regular session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from September 25 to 29 in Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA member states will consider a range of issues.
Comment


Featured Stories
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023