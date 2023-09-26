0
Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 10:41

Biden Hails Tentative Deal to End Hollywood Writers’ Strike

Story Code : 1084130
Biden Hails Tentative Deal to End Hollywood Writers’ Strike
On Sunday, Hollywood's writers’ union said it had reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have cost the California economy billions.

The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America [WGA], as well as union members, before it can take effect. The WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television writers, described the deal as "exceptional" with "meaningful gains and protections for writers."

"I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world -- and of all of us," Biden said in a statement.

He said the deal included "assurances" about the use of artificial intelligence, adding that it "did not come easily."

But the US president added that it was a "testament to the power of collective bargaining" between employers and unions.

But the WGA settlement, while a milestone, will not return Hollywood to business as usual even if it is ratified.
Comment


Featured Stories
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023