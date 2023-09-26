0
Tuesday 26 September 2023 - 21:52

US Spy Flights Near Crimea Triple Since Start Of 2023

Story Code : 1084221
US Spy Flights Near Crimea Triple Since Start Of 2023
During the week from September 18 to 24, espionage aircraft and strategic drones of the US, as well as aircraft of its NATO allies, carried out 21 flights near the peninsula, Flightradar24 data showed.

In particular, US P-8A Poseidon, EP-3E Aries II, and E-3A Sentry aircraft and UK RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft flew over the eastern coast of Romania, while US RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic espionage drones flew over the middle and eastern part of the Black Sea.

The portal showed that most of the spy flights - 16 out of 21 - were carried out by US aircraft.

In comparison, at the beginning of this year and in the spring, US and NATO aircraft conducted an average of one flight per day in the Black Sea region.

In particular, in the week from January 16 to 22, NATO aircraft carried out only seven flights, and in the week from May 15 to 21 only five.

Thus, there is a connection between the intensity of flights of Western espionage aircraft and the intensity of strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on Crimea, Sputnik suggested.

On Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said the historic headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea had been damaged in what Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Crimea's largest city Sevastopol, said had been a Ukrainian missile attack. The Ministry said one of its servicemen was missing after the attack.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the missile attack, with the Ukrainian army saying on Telegram that "Ukraine's defense forces launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the command of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia" in Sevastopol.

Ukraine claimed last week it struck a military air base near the Crimean town of Saky, while Kiev forces have repeatedly targeted the only bridge that connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Russian officials said Friday that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily halted, while maritime traffic was briefly stopped following the attack on Sevastopol.
Comment


Featured Stories
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
Thousands of Protesters in London Call for Rejoining EU
24 September 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Military Display Highlights Advanced Capabilities Amid Ongoing Conflict
24 September 2023
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
Iran Has No Plan to Have Nuclear Weapons: Lavrov
24 September 2023
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
OIC Urges Muslim Unity against Israel
23 September 2023