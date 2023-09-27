0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 09:29

FBI Report Predicted 2020 Election Riots Two Months Before January 6: NBC

Story Code : 1084307
FBI Report Predicted 2020 Election Riots Two Months Before January 6: NBC
On January 6, 2021, supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, seeking to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

In early August, Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and defraud the American people.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the report was based on an "alternative analysis" exercise done by the FBI Boston Field Office that considered four distinct scenarios.

According to the report, the "most likely" scenario projected by the simulation was that extremists would be eager to act but would be unable to do so due to disunity among groups and pressure from law enforcement.

The groups would be both willing and capable of "a wide range" of violent activities, a second, "less likely" scenario suggested.

The Boston Field Office and the FBI's Intelligence Council, Counterterrorism Division, assisted in the report's preparation, including assistance from an unnamed FBI unit.

Whatever the scenario, the simulation found that extremists' propensity to act in response to a disputed election result would be exacerbated by "underlying grievances related to COVID-19 mitigation measures and racial justice tensions," the report warned.

"Under this alternative analysis, law enforcement preemption and lack of coordination between [domestic violent extremists [DVEs]] would hinder widespread violence, though DVEs engaging in uncoordinated acts of violence remain a threat," it pointed out.

It is noteworthy that federal prosecutors have provided evidence indicating broad collaboration between several far-right groups before the riots. Evidence also revealed that members of those groups expected Trump to guide them in this regard.

A number of the January 6 riots suspects claim that they stormed the Capitol at Trump's request or at the "invitation" of the former President, who urged his followers before the incident to "fight like hell" and head to the Capitol.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been previously chastised for failing to prepare for possible election-related violence.

In 2021, a Senate report criticized the FBI for failing to issue widespread official intelligence alerts regarding probable violence on that day.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023