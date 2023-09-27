0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 09:34

Saudi-led Coalition Continues to Violate Yemen Truce: Ansarullah

Story Code : 1084309
Saudi-led Coalition Continues to Violate Yemen Truce: Ansarullah
Ansarullah Spokesman and Head of Yemen’s National Negotiating Delegation Mohammed Abdul Salam told Reuters that the violations of the truce were “regrettable.”

“We stress the importance of entering into a phase of serious peace by all parties, so that the requirements of comprehensive and just peace are achieved,” he added.

Meanwhile, Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat said the Saudi-led coalition must abandon its hostile practices against Yemen and move toward promoting peace and dialogue.

He made the remarks in a Monday televised speech on the anniversary of Yemen’s September 26 Revolution Day, which set the stage for the creation of the modern Republic of Yemen by overthrowing the Saudi-backed rulers of northern Yemen in 1962.

“Initiatives developed to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen must ensure the full and unconditional restoration of our rights and result in the elimination of all forms of hostilities among all walks of the society,” Mashat said.

He also called for the immediate removal of the cruel siege against Yemen and quick adoption of confidence-building measures regarding humanitarian and economic issues.

Saudi Arabia launched the war of aggression against Yemen in March 2015, enlisting the assistance of some of its regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, as well as massive shipments of advanced weaponry from the US and Western Europe.

The Western governments further extended their political and logistical support to Riyadh in their failed bid to restore power in Yemen to the former Saudi-installed government.

The former Yemeni government’s president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, resigned in late 2014 and later fled to Riyadh amid a political conflict with Ansarullah. The movement has been running Yemen’s affairs in the absence of a functioning administration.

The war further led to the killing of tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire nation into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
