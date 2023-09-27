0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 10:30

IRGC Aerospace ’Noor-3’ Satellite Put into Orbit

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology [ICT] Eisa Zarepour made the announcement, saying the IRG Aerospace launched the 'Noor-3' imaging satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed [messenger] on Wednesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 450 km.

“I congratulate all [Iranian] people, those active in the country’s space industry, and the IRG’s space experts for this success. God willing, this year will be a fruitful year for the country’s space industry,” he wrote on X.

'Noor-1', the first military satellite of Iran, was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Qassed carrier in April 2020. It was placed into orbit at an altitude of 425km.

'Noor-2' Satellite was placed into orbit at an altitude of 500 km after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s in March 2020.

Iran seeks to expand its aerospace sector to be able to use satellites for various applications, including for management of agriculture lands and for research activities.
