IRGC Aerospace ’Noor-3’ Satellite Put into Orbit

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force has successfully put the 'Noor-3' satellite into orbit.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology [ICT] Eisa Zarepour made the announcement, saying the IRG Aerospace launched the 'Noor-3' imaging satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed [messenger] on Wednesday morning and placed it into orbit at an altitude of 450 km.“I congratulate all [Iranian] people, those active in the country’s space industry, and the IRG’s space experts for this success. God willing, this year will be a fruitful year for the country’s space industry,” he wrote on X.'Noor-1', the first military satellite of Iran, was successfully launched and put into orbit by the Qassed carrier in April 2020. It was placed into orbit at an altitude of 425km.'Noor-2' Satellite was placed into orbit at an altitude of 500 km after 480 seconds at a speed of 6.7 km/s in March 2020.Iran seeks to expand its aerospace sector to be able to use satellites for various applications, including for management of agriculture lands and for research activities.