0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 10:59

Hunter Biden Payments from China List Joe's Home as Beneficiary Address, Panel Reveals

Story Code : 1084337
Hunter Biden Payments from China List Joe
"A few months after Joe Biden announced his candidacy in 2019, information available to the Committee shows Hunter Biden received two wires from China for $250,000 and $10,000, including from Jonathan Li," the panel said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

More alarming, the committee said, is that the wires have Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, listed as the beneficiary address.

Hunter Biden, via his lawyer, claimed he only served with BHR Partners, a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited, as a member of its board of directors, which was purportedly an unpaid position, the committee said regarding Hunter Biden's links to China.

The House panel also underscored that Joe Biden previously claimed during a presidential debate in October 2020 that Hunter Biden has not made money in China.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, in light of these new findings, said the Republican impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden will uncover the whole truth.

The impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden is set to kickoff Thursday morning on Capitol Hill.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023