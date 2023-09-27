0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 21:29

“Israeli” Shin Bet Foils Alleged Iranian Op. to Assassinate Ben-Gvir

Story Code : 1084452
The Shin Bet arrested five suspects, three Palestinians and two “Israelis”, who were allegedly recruited by Iran in order to “destabilize” the entity’s security, it said.

Two of the Palestinian suspects, named Murad Kamamja and Hassan Mujarima, were accused of being directed by a Jordanian resident working for Iranian security forces. As per the Shin Bet, the two were tasked with smuggling weaponry into the “Israeli” entity and collecting information on two political assassination targets – Ben-Gvir and former MK Yehuda Glick.

The two suspects’ activities focused on setting “Israeli” vehicles ablaze, the agency alleged.

The two “Israelis” arrested, were allegedly recruited by a Jenin-based operator in June, torching a car in Haifa and filming it, in what the Shin Bet said was most likely a "test run" conducted by the Iranian operators in order to examine the “Israelis’” willingness to carry operations.

The Shin Bet said it views the involvement of “Israelis” in such plots "very seriously," with indictments handed out over the past few days to the suspects detained by “Israeli” security forces.

Ben-Gvir took to X, formerly Twitter, to laud the “Israeli” security apparatus's efforts in thwarting the Iranian assassination plot.
