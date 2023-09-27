0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 21:38

Erdogan Demands F-16s for NATO Expansion

Story Code : 1084458
Erdogan Demands F-16s for NATO Expansion
“Turkish parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership,” Erdogan told journalists on a flight back from Azerbaijan on Monday. “If they [Washington] keep their promises, our parliament will keep its own promise as well.”

Washington banished Turkey from a program to buy F-35 fighter jets in 2019, because of Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. Instead, Ankara requested a $20 billion purchase that would include new F-16 fighters, built by Lockheed Martin, as well as around 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes.

In July, the Biden administration promised to push forward with the sale of F-16s, after Ankara agreed to stop obstructing Sweden’s accession to NATO. However, a group of US lawmakers, including scandal-hit former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez, threatened to block the aircraft deal nevertheless.

“One of our most important problems regarding the F-16s were the activities of US Senator Bob Menendez against our country,” Erdogan claimed on Monday, adding that “Menendez’s exit gives us an advantage but the F-16 issue is not an issue that depends only on Menendez.”

Menendez was charged last week in a federal case for his alleged corrupt relationship and receiving bribes to benefit a foreign country. While he was forced to resign his role as chairman of the committee, the official claimed innocence and refused to quit the US Congress.

Sweden and its Nordic neighbor, Finland, applied to join NATO in May 2022, following the start of the Ukraine conflict. However, while Helsinki became a member of the US-led military bloc in April, Stockholm’s bid remains in limbo due to Hungary and Turkey’s reluctance.

Erdogan had exercised his veto power for months, arguing that it was not doing enough to extradite people linked to Kurdish groups that Ankara considers terrorist organizations. In turn, some US senators are threatening to block the F-16 deal unless Ankara approves Sweden's bid.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023