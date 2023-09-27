Attack on Sevastopol Carried Out in Close Coordination with US, UK Specialists: Moscow

Islam Times - The recent attack on Sevastopol was carried out in a close coordination with US and UK specialists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"On September 22, Sevastopol was again under attack, and there is not the slightest doubt that the attack was pre-planned using Western intelligence assets, NATO satellite equipment, reconnaissance aircraft and was carried out at the instigation and in close coordination with the US and UK intelligence services," Zakharova told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.On September 22, Kiev launched a missile strike on Sevastopol and the Russian air defense shot down 5 missiles.A missile strike on Sevastopol damaged the historical building of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters, and one serviceman went missing, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.