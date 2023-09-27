0
Wednesday 27 September 2023 - 22:32

IRGC to Use New Satellite’s Data for Intelligence Purposes

Story Code : 1084462
IRGC to Use New Satellite’s Data for Intelligence Purposes
In remarks on Wednesday, Major General Hossein Salami hailed the successful launch of the third satellite manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

He said the Najm (star) satellite, also known as Noor-III, has been successfully placed into an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth.

The commander noted that the data, information and images taken by the new satellite from Earth's surface will be gathered to complete and fulfill “the IRGC’s intelligence requirements”.

Pointing to the IRGC’s plans to achieve more modern technologies with the launch of successive satellites, the general said the new satellite is seven kilograms heavier than its previous version, Noor-II.

Najm is furnished with imaging devices with higher quality and resolution, Major General Salami stated, noting that it accounts for one of the rings in the chain of the IRGC’s satellites.

The IRGC had launched the first Iranian military satellite, Noor-I, in April 2020, and Noor-II in March 2022.

All three satellites have been sent into orbit by the Qassed satellite carrier, designed and manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
Iran Intelligence Forces Foil Planned Terrorist Bombings in Tehran
25 September 2023
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
Venezuelan FM Expects Coercive Use of US Dollar to End Soon
25 September 2023
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
Poland’s PM Tells Ukraine’s Zelensky to “Never Insult” Polish People Again
24 September 2023
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
Demonstrators Rally Across Occupied Palestinian Territories Against Israeli Policies
24 September 2023