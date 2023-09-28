Islam Times - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it claimed was helping procure sensitive parts for Iran's drone program.

The network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) procurement of a critical component used in Iran's Shahed-136 drones, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.The move is the latest in a series of recent sanctions on Iran. Wednesday's action targets entities and individuals in Iran, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the department said.Washington's claims on Iran's handing over drones to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine come despite the fact that Tehran has strongly rejected such allegations describing them as part of Western propaganda and media warfare with the aim of putting more pressure on Iran.Meanwhile, Tehran has blamed Washington and NATO's expansionist agenda for the start of the Ukraine conflict and called for an end to the war through political means.Iran has also lambasted the US for hypocritically calling from talks while adding to illegal sanctions it intensified after its illegal withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018.