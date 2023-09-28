0
Thursday 28 September 2023 - 12:29

Rivals Accuse Trump of Being ‘Missing in Action’ At Second Republican Debate

Story Code : 1084587
Rivals Accuse Trump of Being ‘Missing in Action’ At Second Republican Debate
Two of Trump’s rivals attempted to capitalize on his absence by criticizing him for skipping the debate, held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California. DeSantis mocked Trump as “missing in action,” saying, “He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record.”

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, suggested Trump was skipping the debates out of fear of facing voters. Addressing Trump in a straight-to-camera diatribe, Christie said, “You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on this stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things.”

Trump skipped the event – as he skipped last month’s debate, and reportedly plans to skip the next – and instead held a rally in Michigan, where autoworkers have gone on strike to demand pay increases.

A day earlier, Joe Biden joined some of the striking workers on the picket line, providing an odd preview of the likely matchup in the 2024 general election.

In the final question of the night, the moderators of the Fox Business and Univision debate forced the candidates to reckon with reality. Fox News host Dana Perino asked, “What is your mathematical path, Governor DeSantis, in order to try to beat President Trump, who has a commanding and enduring lead in this race?”

DeSantis replied, “Polls don’t elect presidents. Voters elect presidents. And we’re going to take the case to the people in these early [voting] states.”

But those voters do not yet appear to be swayed by any of the candidates who appeared onstage on Wednesday night. Even as Trump faces 91 felony charges across four criminal cases, Republican primary candidates have struggled to put a dent in the former president’s significant polling lead. One NBC News poll conducted this month showed Trump has the support of 59% of likely Republican primary voters, giving the former president a 43-point edge over DeSantis. Besides Trump and DeSantis, every Republican primary candidate remains mired in the single digits, the poll found.

DeSantis in particular entered the second debate looking for a breakout moment to help dispel mounting doubts over his ability to challenge Trump for the nomination. The Florida governor has seen his polling numbers tumble in recent weeks, with one New Hampshire survey showing him dropping to fifth place in the second voting state.

With their primary hopes dwindling, the debate participants shouted over each other in an attempt to be heard, allowing the discussion to devolve into incomprehensible crosstalk.
Comment


Featured Stories
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
26 September 2023
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
White House: US Running Low on Cash for Ukraine
26 September 2023
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
Iran Obtains 70,000 Pages of Secret Israeli Documents
25 September 2023
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
Saudi Arabia Sentences Schoolgirl To 18 Years Over Tweets
25 September 2023