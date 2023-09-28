0
Thursday 28 September 2023 - 23:23

Raisi: Noor 3 Satellite Launch Another Sign of Sanctions’ Failure

Story Code : 1084671
Raisi: Noor 3 Satellite Launch Another Sign of Sanctions’ Failure
Raisi issued a message on Wednesday, hours after Minister of Information and Communications Technology Issa Zarepour announced the launch by the Islamic Revolution Guard’s Aerospace Force.

“The production and placing of the Iranian Noor 3 satellite into an orbit of 450km from Earth, using Iranian satellite carrier Qased, once again showed that threats and sanctions have no impact on the determination of our young scientists for the progress of the Islamic Iran,” the president said in his message.

He further called the launch “a national success” and the result of his administration’s attention to the country’s space industry.

Raisi expressed gratitude towards all the people who are active in that industry. He also called on the Ministry of Information and Communications as well as the Iranian Space Agency to continue paving the way for the progress of the country’s space industry. 

Iran seeks to expand its aerospace sector to be able to use satellites for various applications, including for management of agriculture lands and for research activities.
