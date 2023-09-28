0
Thursday 28 September 2023 - 23:28

56 Days of The Open Battle: Kayed Al-Fasfous on Hunger Strike behind “Israeli” Bars

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS], the Palestinian administrative detainee Al-Fasfous has been on hunger strike in “Israeli” jails in protest of undefined detention without charge by the 'Israeli' occupation. 

Kayed Al-Fasfous, 34, from the city of Dura has been detained since May 2, 2023. Al-Fasfous is a former detainee who spent about 7 years in “Israeli” prisons, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. 

Al-Fasfous went on an open-ended hunger strike in 2021 that lasted 131 days as well as in 2019 in protest of his 'administrative detention'. 

It is reported that all of his siblings were arrested and he is married and has a daughter. 

The “Israeli” occupation has escalated its 'administrative detention' policy against Palestinians as the number of 'administrative detainees' currently exceeds 760, including minors, women, and the elderly. 

80 percent of the 'administrative detainees' are former prisoners who spent years in the prisons most were 'administrative detentions.'

Since 2023, the “Israeli” occupation has issued about 1978 'administrative detention' warrants until the end of last July. 

Palestinian detainees have constantly resorted to hunger strikes as a method to oppose their 'administrative detention', demanding an end to this illegal policy that violates international law and Human rights accords.
