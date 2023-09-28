0
Thursday 28 September 2023 - 23:37

The Spider Web: 40% of “Israelis” Contemplating Emigration

According to the institute, this alarming figure underscores the deepening crisis within “Israel” and raises questions about the entity’s resilience.

The JPPI report further paints a troubling picture of the “Israeli” society. 

The report also highlights the erosion of mutual respect among “Israelis” from different ideological backgrounds.

Perhaps most concerning is the dramatic decline in “Israelis’” comfort levels living in the entity.

Over the past year, the percentage of those who don't feel comfortable has surged from 20% to 32%, while those who do feel comfortable have dwindled from 76% to 65%. Even right-wing supporters, traditionally a more cohesive group, have seen their comfort levels decrease from 55% in February 2023 to 43% in July.

These trends have led many “Israelis” to contemplate emigration as a potential solution to the challenges they perceive in the entity. Close to 40% of “Israelis” considering acquiring a foreign passport and leaving the entity represent a significant portion of the population, and this figure is even higher among conservative “Israelis” and individuals holding foreign passports themselves.

In a parallel survey conducted among American Jews regarding their feelings toward the political and social crisis in “Israel”, the dominant response was “anxiety” no matter which ideological/political scale they identified with. 

Among those who defined themselves as very liberal”, 19% said they felt disgust, and among those who defined themselves as “center”, 21% expressed bewilderment. Among those who identified as Conservatives and Reform, 24% expressed "anger" toward the current crisis in “Israel”.
