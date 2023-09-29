0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 02:17

Russia Warns against Speculating on Use of Nuclear Weapons: Diplomat

Story Code : 1084682
Commenting on discussions around the potential use of nukes amid the situation in Ukraine, the diplomat told Rossiya-24 television, "The Americans voiced (their speculations) that Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons. We have never done this. We have guidelines, and we have doctrines that say when and where nuclear weapons can be used. We adhere strictly to these (principles). And it’s not worth speculating here. 

"These are very dangerous games. We are able to deal with existing challenges with the means that we have at our disposal. Our defense industry is growing," Gavrilov added, TASS reported.

As regards London sending depleted uranium rounds to Kiev, he said this is cause for concern as these weapons contaminate local soil and make vast territories unsuitable for use. "These are toxicity-related issues," the diplomat concluded.
Comment


