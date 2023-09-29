Zelensky: No Evidence So Far for Claims Iran Sold Missiles to Russia

Islam Times - There is no evidence that Iran has sold missiles to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv Thursday.

Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Sept. 28, news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported, accoridng to the Voice of Ukraine webiste."As of today, the information from our competent bodies and partners is that there is no evidence of Iran selling missiles to Russia," Zelenskyy said.The Ukrainian security services, in partnership with foreign ones, are continuing to deal with this issue, Zelenskyy added.The United States and its western allies have accused Iran of supplying Mohajer-6 and other drones to Russia to wage war against Ukraine, something Tehran has strongly rejected.