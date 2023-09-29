0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 02:22

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges for Learning from Lessons of Martyrs

Story Code : 1084684
In a message on Thursday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commemorated 8-year of Sacred Defense against foreign-backed Saddam Ba'athist regime.

The Leader's message stressed that the Sacred Defense Week brings back the memory of martyrs.

He described the Sacred Defense martyrs and all other martyrs as role model for all generations and all those who will come in the future.

"Their behavior is a lesson; Their motives are wisdom (philosophy). We should listen to their lessons properly and use them for the our well-being in this world and the hereafter in all periods and generations," Ayatollah Khamenei's message further read.
