Ayatollah Khamenei Urges for Learning from Lessons of Martyrs

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has commemorated the Sacred Defense against foreign-backed Saddam Ba'athist regime, saying that the martyrs showed us the way.

In a message on Thursday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commemorated 8-year of Sacred Defense against foreign-backed Saddam Ba'athist regime.The Leader's message stressed that the Sacred Defense Week brings back the memory of martyrs.He described the Sacred Defense martyrs and all other martyrs as role model for all generations and all those who will come in the future."Their behavior is a lesson; Their motives are wisdom (philosophy). We should listen to their lessons properly and use them for the our well-being in this world and the hereafter in all periods and generations," Ayatollah Khamenei's message further read.