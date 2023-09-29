0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 02:25

China, Saudi Arabia to Hold Joint Naval Drill in October

The drills, dubbed “Blue Sword 2023,” will take place in China’s southern province of Guangdong in October, Beijing said, according to Al-Arabiya.

“This joint training focuses on overseas maritime counter-terrorism operations, conducting exercises on sniper tactics, boat driving, helicopter landing, and joint rescue,” defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told a press briefing.

The two countries previously held joint naval drills in 2019, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

They are “aiming to deepen practical and friendly cooperation between the two militaries and improve the level of practical training for the troops,” Wu said.

The exercises come as Beijing forges deeper ties with Riyadh and plays peacemaker in the Middle East.
