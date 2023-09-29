West Ruined Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity: Lavrov

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed Western countries over what he said “ruining” Ukraine’s territorial integrity by confessing that they had not planned to implement the Minsk Agreements

“When those who developed the Minsk Agreements together with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin acknowledged that they had in fact misled him as they had not planned to implement the accords, they ruined the territorial integrity of Ukraine they seem to be so much concerned about these days,” he pointed out in an interview with TASS.Lavrov noted that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former French President Francois Hollande and former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko had said last year that the only goal of the Minsk Agreements “was to buy time to replenish weapons stocks for the Ukrainian regime to fight against the Russian Federation.”“Had they implemented the Minsk Agreements, they would have ensured Ukraine’s territorial integrity because this is what the accords were about: territorial integrity was supposed to be restored after Donbass – the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics – received special status,” the top Russian diplomat noted.