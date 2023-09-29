Islam Times - The Iranian Judiciary filed an indictment against tens of Americans for involvement in the assassination of anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

First Deputy of the Iranian Judiciary Mohammad Mosaddeq said on Wednesday that Tehran has issued indictments for 73 Americans over their involvement in the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani.He added that Iran’s Judiciary has so far identified 97 people that are implicated in the case.Mosaddeq stated that Iran seeks to bring Former US President Donald Trump to trial over his role in the attack.The judiciary official stressed that Tehran has already sent requests for cooperation to 9 countries that are suspected of involvement in coordinating the assassination of the Iranian commander and some of those countries have replied to the requests.Lieutenant General Soleimani, his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU, and ten of their deputies were martyred by an armed drone strike that was directly ordered by the White House as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will certainly take revenge from the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attack on the anti-terror icon. Tehran stresses Americans and Zionists rest assured that it is serious about revenge for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, and they continue to live under the shadow of Iran's reprisal since they don't know when and where they come under attack.On January 8, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US-run Ein Al-Assad in Iraq’s Western province of Al-Anbar by launching a volley of missiles in retaliation. According to the Pentagon, at least 110 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. Iran has described the missile attack as a “first slap".Iran has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for all perpetrators and masterminds of the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani. Tehran has also identified dozens of people in connection with the targeted terror attack and that includes Trump, Pentagon officials and American forces in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also declared sanctions against several persons - including Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton - who have ordered, perpetrated or cooperated in the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.Back in May, Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi issued arrest warrants for dozens of former and present US officials, including Trump, Pompeo and former Head of the CENTCOM General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie for their involvement in the assassination of the anti-terror hero.