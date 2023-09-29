0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 14:59

Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen

On Thursday, sources close to the Saudi-backed and Aden-based Presidential Leadership Council [PLC] circulated video clips on social media platforms, showing the pullout of Kuwaiti troops from the regions and their return to their homeland.

The development comes more than eight years after Kuwait deployed its forces along Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen after Riyadh initiated a brutal war of aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015.

The reasons for the pullout of Kuwaiti forces are unclear, and it is unknown whether it is related to any disputes within the Riyadh-led alliance.

Some observers have associated the move with growing indications that Yemeni fighters would launch retaliatory operations and target Kuwaiti troops just like the recent attack on Bahraini forces stationed on the Saudi border with Yemen.

Two Bahraini servicemen in Saudi Arabia were confirmed dead in Monday’s drone attack before a third soldier succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the Bahrain Defense Force said.

The operation took place as the soldiers were patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen.
