0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 15:05

Pakistan: Dozens Martyred as Blast Rips through Procession Celebrating Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday

Story Code : 1084791
The explosion occurred near Madina Mosque in the Mastung district, Geo News reported.

Mastung's Deputy Superintendent of Police [DSP] Nawaz Gashkori, who was on duty for the rally, was among the deceased.

The explosion took place when people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

City Station House Officer Mohammad Javed Lehri said the explosion was a “suicide blast” and that the bomber exploded himself next to DSP's car.

Lehri said that the wounded are being shifted to a medical facility while an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

Some of the injured were in critical condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said rescue teams have been dispatched to Mastung. He added the critically injured persons are being transferred to Quetta and that an emergency has been imposed in all the hospitals.

“The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan...,” Achakzai said. “The explosion is unbearable.” Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has directed authorities to arrest those responsible for the blast.

“The perpetrators of the destruction do not deserve any leniency,” he said. “Those who target peaceful processions will be dealt with firmly.” Chief Minister Domki urged the people to unite against terrorism, adding that Islam was a religion of peace and “those who commit such heinous acts cannot be called Muslims”.

The caretaker CM also announced three days of mourning throughout the province over the tragic incident.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti also strongly condemned the blast.
