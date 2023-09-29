0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 21:50

Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Blackout in Russia

Story Code : 1084854
Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Blackout in Russia
“A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation,” Starovoyt wrote on Telegram at 5:00am local time, shortly after warning about “air defense systems activity in Kursk Region.”

One of the transformers caught fire as a result of the strike, causing a blackout that affected five settlements and a hospital, according to the official. There were no reports of injuries.

The governor asked residents to “remain calm,” adding that firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze and power would be restored “as soon as it becomes safe.”

The Russian military said it intercepted a total of ten drones over the Kursk Region, and another one in Kaluga, thwarting yet “another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs.”

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod, as well as Crimea and Moscow, have been frequently targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023