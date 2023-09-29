0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 22:00

Data Network Attacker Arrested in Iran

In the wake of the multiple acts of sabotage due to the theft of cables in the data network and subsequent disruption of electricity distribution, the issue was placed high on the agenda of the security and intelligence forces, the intelligence department of Isfahan's provincial police announced in a statement on Friday.

It added that the individual, whose identity was not immediately released, was detected and finally arrested in his hideout. He has openly confessed to his wrongdoing, Press TV reported.

It also pointed out that the saboteur has been handed over to the country’s judicial authorities, according to the statement. 

Earlier this month, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces dismantled a team planning to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorist operations in the northern Iranian province of Gilan.

The Public Relations Department of the IRGC Quds Force of Gilan province said in a statement on September 14 that the 25 members of the band have been arrested.
