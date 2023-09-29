Qatar Calls on Tel Aviv Regime to Join NPT

Islam Times - Qatar asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to increase its efforts to inspect Zionist regime's nuclear facilities and for the regime to join the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Qatar's request was made in a statement read out by Abdulaziz Al-Jabri, Qatar National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW) at the annual meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.Calling on all non-member states to join the NPT, the Qatar envoy said that the joining of the Israeli regime to the treaty and bringing all its nuclear facilities under the safeguard inspections by the IAEA is a prerequisite for the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.In this statement, Qatar also asked the IAEA director general to review the issue of "Israel's nuclear capabilities" in the agency's decision-making bodies.The Zionist regime is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the West Asian region that has not allowed the IAEA inspectors to inspect its nuclear facilities.