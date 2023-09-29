UN Sends Mission to Nagorno-Karabakh for First Time in Nearly 30 Years

Islam Times - The United Nations will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh for the first time in about 30 years, scrambling to address humanitarian needs after Azerbaijan retook the territory and triggered a major refugee exodus.

The United Nations will send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend, a UN spokesman said after Azerbaijan invited UN agencies to visit the region to monitor the situation there as an exodus of ethnic Armenians continued on September 29.UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed that a UN mission, led by a senior UN aid official, would travel to Nagorno-Karabakh this weekend – the world body’s first access to the region in about 30 years.The mission will mainly assess humanitarian needs, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the body had not had access to the region "in about 30 years.""The government of Azerbaijan and the UN have agreed on a mission to the region. The mission will take place over the weekend," he told reporters.Armenia's government estimated that nearly 93,000 Armenians, more than three-quarters of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, had crossed onto its territory as of 4 p.m. local time on September 29.Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" and warned that no Armenian will remain in the breakaway region in the following days."This is a direct act of ethnic cleansing that we warned the international community about," Pashinian told a government meeting on September 28, calling for concrete action by the international community.