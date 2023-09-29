0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 22:26

Hamas Urges Continuance of Anti Zionist Resistance

Story Code : 1084867
Hamas movement announced that Al-Aqsa intifada elements are still strong, Resistance is our chosen option to get our rights.

According to Iran press citing Shahab News, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, the Hamas movement emphasized: "All-out resistance is the strategic choice of our people in restoring their rights and liberating the land and holy places, including Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Hamas emphasized: "Our nation is the origin of resistance in a united form and will stick to the option of resistance and its principles and identity until it frees its land and prisoners."

In its statement, the Hamas movement emphasized by repeating its position: "Al-Aqsa Mosque is and will remain a purely Islamic endowment, and the occupying and fascist Zionist regime has no legitimacy and sovereignty over even one part of it."

Hamas warned: The causes of the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, as a result of the aggression of the Zionist regime and its provocative efforts to attack and desecrate Al-Aqsa, are still valid today and our people will continue their uprising and will be a protective shield for the first Qibla of Muslims will remain.
