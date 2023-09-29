0
Friday 29 September 2023 - 22:27

Blinken Acknowledges Complexities in Reaching Deal between Saudi, ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1084868
Blinken Acknowledges Complexities in Reaching Deal between Saudi, ‘Israel’
In remarks on Thursday, the US diplomat highlighted the so-called profound impact that normalization deal could have on the region as a whole.

“First, it would be transformative if we can get there. You would go from a region where there have been, as you know better than anyone, decades of turmoil – go back to 1979, even earlier – and moving that to the prospects for a much more stable and integrated region, to have at the same time a rapprochement by the leading country in Islam with Israel, that would have reverberations well beyond the Middle East. So if it can be achieved, I think it would be transformative.”

However, he acknowledged the complexities involved, stating, “Achieving it is not easy. There are really hard issues that are on the table. We’re working through them.”

Blinken continued, “I don’t want to put a percentage number on it, but I can say this: I think we’re invested in really testing this out. I believe the Saudis and the Israelis are as well. But we still have to grapple with a lot of hard practical issues. And whether we can get there and when we can get there, that we don’t know.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
France Lost Africa; Macron Just Can’t Accept It
By Rachel Marsden
27 September 2023
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
North Korea Accuses US of Fomenting ‘Asian NATO’
27 September 2023
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report
27 September 2023
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
A Deadly New Bat-Borne Virus is Spreading Through Asia
26 September 2023