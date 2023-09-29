Blinken Acknowledges Complexities in Reaching Deal between Saudi, ‘Israel’

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the impact of a potential deal between Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity would be ‘transformative’, noting, however that there have been complexities in this regard.

In remarks on Thursday, the US diplomat highlighted the so-called profound impact that normalization deal could have on the region as a whole.“First, it would be transformative if we can get there. You would go from a region where there have been, as you know better than anyone, decades of turmoil – go back to 1979, even earlier – and moving that to the prospects for a much more stable and integrated region, to have at the same time a rapprochement by the leading country in Islam with Israel, that would have reverberations well beyond the Middle East. So if it can be achieved, I think it would be transformative.”However, he acknowledged the complexities involved, stating, “Achieving it is not easy. There are really hard issues that are on the table. We’re working through them.”Blinken continued, “I don’t want to put a percentage number on it, but I can say this: I think we’re invested in really testing this out. I believe the Saudis and the Israelis are as well. But we still have to grapple with a lot of hard practical issues. And whether we can get there and when we can get there, that we don’t know.”