Congresswoman Rebukes US Decision to Grant “Israel” Entry to Visa Waiver Program

Islam Times - Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib slammed the Biden administration’s decision to accept “Israel” into the US visa waiver program [VWP], saying it enables the entity’s “discriminatory practices”.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to admit ‘Israel’ into the Visa Waiver Program explicitly condones and enables the ‘Israeli’ government’s discriminatory practices towards Americans requesting entry, including hours of detainment and interrogation,” Tlaib said in a statement posted to her website on Thursday.The State Department and Department of Homeland Security made the announcement on Wednesday morning, ahead of the 30 September deadline the US gave itself to make a decision on the matter.“Israel's” entry into the VWP will go into effect on 30 November, according to the State Department.Tlaib added that the decision to allow ‘Israel’ into the program means “the US government is allowing a foreign government to discriminate against its own citizens based on protected class”.