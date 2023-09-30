0
Saturday 30 September 2023 - 09:55

US: Elite US Navy SEALs, Special Forces to Be Tested for Drug Use

Story Code : 1084958
US: Elite US Navy SEALs, Special Forces to Be Tested for Drug Use
US Rear Admiral Keith Davids, commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, said on Friday that the testing was necessary to protect the health of soldiers and military readiness.

The Navy will be the first to begin random testing in November and the US Army Special Operations Command said it will soon follow suit, although no start date has been set.

The US Air Force and the Marine Corps special forces commands said they have not yet requested a similar policy of random drug testing.

The use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs has been a limited but persistent problem across the US military, but leaders in the armed forces have baulked at increased testing.

The US military services have done occasional tests when they perceive a problem with an individual service member, but they must get special permission from the Pentagon to do routine, random testing.

According to the Navy command, four military units will be randomly selected each month, and 15 percent of each will be tested. That will amount to as many as 200 sailors monthly, and those testing positive face discipline or removal.

A broader investigation by the NETC into SEAL training flagged the use of performance-enhancing drugs as a significant problem among those seeking to become elite US commandos and recommended far more robust testing.

Investigations in 2011, 2013 and 2018 into suspected steroid use by SEAL candidates led to discipline and requests for enhanced testing.

The new random testing will require that sailors provide two urine samples. One will be sent to the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, a cutting-edge lab used by international sports to test for doping, and one will go to the Navy Drug Screening Laboratory Great Lakes to check for standard drugs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Ukraine Questions “Expiry Date” of West’s Support
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
Congress Needs a Miracle to Avert Government Shutdown
30 September 2023
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
Dozens Dead After Pakistan Rocked by Bombings in Two Provinces
30 September 2023
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
Al-Assad: US Has Close Partnership with Takfiri Terrorists
30 September 2023
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRGC Members
29 September 2023
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
Biden: A 2nd Trump Presidency will Threaten Democracy
29 September 2023
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
Kuwait Withdraws from Saudi Arabia’s Southern Border with Yemen
29 September 2023
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
India: A Mentally Challenged Muslim Man Lynched for Taking a Banana!
29 September 2023
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
Officials’ Visits Highlight Warming Saudi-‘Israeli’ Ties
28 September 2023
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
Bahraini Court Sentences 13 Who Protested Prison Conditions During Pandemic
28 September 2023
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
North Korea Enshrines Nuke Weapons in Its Constitution
28 September 2023
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
Hackers Stole 60,000 Emails from US State Dept
28 September 2023
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
“Israeli” Tourism Minister Becomes First to Make Public Visit to Saudi Arabia
27 September 2023